Funeral details announced for Darren Keys

The funeral service for Ballyclare road racer, Darren Keys, will take place later this week.

The 34-year-old was killed following a high-speed accident at the Walderstown Road Races in Co Westmeath on Sunday.

Darren was the dearly loved and loving husband of Justine and devoted father of Charlie, Molly and Harry.

A service will be held in Ballylinney Presbyterian Church on Friday, July 19 at noon followed by interment in Ballyclare Cemetery.

His family request no black ties to be worn with casual clothes preferred at the service.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Air Ambulance NI c/o Fleming and Cuthbert Funeral Directors 141 Mill Road, Ballyclare.