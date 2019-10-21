Funeral details announced for Pat McCudden

The funeral of former Ballyclare Alliance councillor, Pat McCudden, will take place in Co Louth tomorrow.

Mr McCudden of Castle Hill, Carlingford and formerly Ballyclare, passed away peacefully at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda last week.

The long-serving Alliance politician quit the party in April 2015 - just days after completing his term as deputy mayor of Newtownabbey.

He joined the party in 1971 and was first elected in 1977.

A post on the Funeral Times site said: “Very deeply regretted by his beloved wife Roberta. Also by his loving daughter Claire and son Michael, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Jackeline, grandchildren Catherine, Conor, Michael, Caoimhe, Artur and Henry and all his relatives and friends.”

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Carlingford, followed by burial in St Michael’s Cemetery.