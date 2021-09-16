Funeral details released for Cllr Paul Hamill

Cllr Paul Hamill.

The DUP representative, who had served on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council since 2014, was the dearly-loved husband of Ruth, devoted father of Grace and Sarah, loving son of Ann and the late Maity, much-loved brother of Wendy, brother-in-law of Colin, uncle of Heidi, Dylan and Max, nephew of Marty, Danny and families.

A notice on the Funeral Times site said: “A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in Belfast City Mission, Rathcoole on Friday, September 17 at 10am (please note that seating capacity inside the church is limited due to current guidelines) followed by interment in Ballyclare Cemetery.

“Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Tiny Life c/o Fleming and Cuthbert Funeral Directors, 141 Mill Road, Ballyclare. House private.”

Tributes have been paid since news of Mr Hamill’s passing was made public.

