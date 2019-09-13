Funeral to take place of former firefighter and footballer

The funeral service of former Carrickfergus footballer and firefighter Stuart Hilditch will take place today (Friday) at 1.00pm.

Mourners will gather for a service led by Pastor Drew Hamill at Victoria Evangelical Hall and afterwards to Victoria cemetery in the Co. Antrim town.

Stuart, husband of Julie-anne and father of Megan, Paige and Jack, died on Tuesday after a courageous battle with illness.

The son of East Antrim DUP MLA David Hilditch, he played for Carrick Rangers, Barn United, Islandmagee and Wellington Rec and represented Northern Ireland at youth level.

In a tribute to the former council worker and part-time firefighter, Victoria Evangelical Hall stated: “As a church we prayed much for Stuart and his entire family and are heartbroken to hear of his passing.

“Drew has known Stuart and his family for many years, and his Dad, David has been part of our fellowship here in Victoria. Drew has enjoyed great friendship with Stuart and Julie-Ann and has many happy memories with them. ❤️

“Please pray much for Stuart and his wife and young children, for David, Wilma, Michael and his entire family circle at this time.”