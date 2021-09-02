Generous Asda Ballyclare shoppers donate over 2,500 meals to those in need

The effort was part of Asda’s Fight Hunger Create Change partnership with FareShare and the Trussell Trust, with Asda stores providing ongoing support to help meet the pressures the charities face.

Food banks in the Trussell Trust network provided 2.5 million emergency food parcels in 2020, with almost a million of these for children.

Emma, Community Champion at Asda Ballyclare said: “We’re so fortunate to have such generous customers in our Asda Ballyclare store who ensure that our donation trolley is filled up regularly to support those closest to us in need.

Asda Ballyclare customers donated 2,584 meals to the Newtownabbey Foodbank in a recent food drive. The store's Community Champion Emma Cross is pictured with Foodbank volunteers Dorothy and Ewan McCullough.

“The volunteers from Ballyclare Presbyterian who work with Newtownabbey Foodbank are absolutely brilliant and always a pleasure to chat to - we’re just so pleased to be able to contribute to such a fantastic scheme in any way we can.”

Kloe Tegg, Asda Fight Hunger Create Change Manager added: “We are always amazed by the generosity of our customers in donating to what is a really important cause, not just during the food drive but throughout the year.

“Food drives are a vital part of our Fight Hunger Create Change mission to end hunger and these donations will make a huge difference.”

Zoe Pate, Senior Food Partnerships Manager at the Trussell Trust explained: “We’re overwhelmed by the generosity of Asda customers and are incredibly grateful for their support during the food drive.

“Thanks to their generous donations, food banks in our network have been able to continue to provide emergency food and additional support to people unable to afford the essentials. Asda’s support has also allowed us to keep working together towards achieving our goal of a hunger free future.”

