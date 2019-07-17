Generous donation made to Rosstulla School

Members of Abbey Allsorts recently held a fundraising disco in Whitehouse Working Men’s Club in aid of Rosstulla Special School.

In addition to the funds raised directly by the event, donations were also received from Whitehouse Working Men’s Club, Cllr Robert Foster and Ald Thomas Hogg.

On the June 16 parents from Abbey Allsorts attended Rosstulla and presented a cheque for £1,000 to the school.

Karen Phillips, Abbey Allsorts Secretary, stated: “With schools facing increasing financial pressures Abbey Allsorts wanted to help and hoped that the money donated would help to pay for arts, crafts and days out for the pupils.”

​Abbey Allsorts is a group for Children with special needs and their siblings. It meets each Saturday from 12.30pm to 2pm in the Dunanney Centre, Rathcoole.

It is a parent led group, with a mobi changer, hoist and Makaton trained members. The group has been established for inclusiveness and support.