Girl recovering after horror knife attack

A Glengormley teen is recovering after being attacked by a man armed with a knife during an incident in Manchester.

Chloe McGurk (19) had to undergo surgery following the attack in the city’s Arndale Centre on October 11.

It is understood she had been on a shopping trip to the northwest of England when the drama unfolded.

Ms McGurk was one of three people stabbed when a man with a large knife started “lunging and attacking” people, according to police.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “The man believed to be the attacker has now been detained under the Mental Health Act.”

In a statement issued to UTV on October 14, her family said Chloe suffered “serious injuries” to her arm and chest during the attack, and required surgery, adding: “She is recovering in hospital with her family at her side.”

Chloe’s friend Emma witnessed the incident. Posting on Facebook, she said: “Chloe is on the mend and she thanks everyone for their support. We haven’t left her side. We should hopefully be home within the next few days.”

Wishing Chloe a speedy recovery, SDLP Glengormley Cllr Noreen McClelland said: “I can only imagine how Chloe must have felt during this horrendous attack only hours after arriving in Manchester.

“I hope she makes a speedy recovery from her injuries. I know everyone in Glengormley is thinking about her. “

Let’s hope she can return home to her family and friends soon.”