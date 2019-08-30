Glengormley businessman’s funeral to be held

A funeral service will be held for Glengormley businessman, David (Davey) Rea, at Roselawn Crematorium this morning.

Mr Rea (49), who was the founder and owner of Funworks Indoor Play Centre, passed away peacefully at home on August 26.

Davey was the beloved son of Lorraine, partner of Gillian, father of Jason and Sarah and stepdad of Jake.

A tribute on the Funworks Facebook page said: “Davey was more than a boss, he was a mentor and friend and will be sorely missed by all at Funworks.

“Due to Davey’s passing we will be closing Funworks on Friday, August 30 and Saturday, August 31. All those with bookings on those dates will be contacted directly. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

A notice on the Funeral Times site said: “David’s funeral will take place on Friday, August 30 at 10.30am at Roselawn Crematorium followed by refreshments in the Bureau Bar, Whiteabbey village. Everyone Welcome. Family flowers only, please.”