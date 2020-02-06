Glengormley director takes show to Belgium

Northern Irish theatre company, C21 has been invited to Brussels to perform its acclaimed black comedy May the Road Rise Up.

Written by Rosemary Jenkinson and directed by Stephen Kelly from Glengormley, the fast-paced one-woman show tells the story of Mia (Christine Clare) as she makes her way along life’s bumpy road, and her eventual spiral into homelessness.

The show is the latest Northern Ireland work to travel to Belgium as part of the Brussels Platform, a collaboration between the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and the Northern Ireland Executive Office. Launched in 2011, over the last nine years, the platform has provided a regular showcase for local musicians, writers, dancers, theatre practitioners and visual artists, with the aim of promoting the culture and creativity of Northern Ireland in Europe.

Speaking about the production Stephen Kelly, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of C21, said: “We, at c21, are delighted to be performing May the Road Rise Up at the wonderful Bozar Theatre in Brussels.

“The production has come a long way since its debut at the Lyric Theatre in 2018, with our Australian tour in 2019 being a real highlight.

“It’s a privilege to be able to showcase our work throughout Europe so thanks to Arts Council of Northern Ireland and the Northern Ireland Executive Office for helping us to do that.”

Damian Smyth, Head of Drama and Literature with the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, added: “To perform at the Northern Ireland Executive Office in the heart of the EU is a unique opportunity for the artists taking part in the Brussels Platform and we are proud to be showcasing the very best of talent from our shores.

“This superb production has already toured theatres across Northern Ireland to much acclaim, and has also toured Australia last year.

“We are delighted to be working with the Northern Ireland Executive Office to help bring it to new audiences in Europe.”

Lynsey Moore, Director of the Northern Ireland Executive Office in Brussels, explained: “The Brussels Platform continues to provide the ideal opportunity to showcase our talent on a European stage and to highlight the region’s ever growing reputation as a centre of excellence in the arts. We very much look forward to welcoming C21 to Brussels in a few weeks time.”

Looking forward to the performance, Playwright Rosemary Jenkinson said: “I am beyond thrilled to see my play performed in such a renowned theatre as the Bozar and we can’t wait to deliver a great show.

“It’s hugely important to me to continue my close cultural connections with Brussels, especially in light of Brexit. I’d like to thank the Northern Ireland Executive Office and the Arts Council of Northern Ireland for this special experience.”

The performance will take place in the Bozar Theatre in Brussels today (Thursday, February 6). Tickets are priced at €10. For more information and to book your seat go to www.bozar.be