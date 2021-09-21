Glengormley estate agent to showcase cooking talents in new BBC series

Presented by Eamonn Holmes and introducing Michelin star chef Danni Barry and food critic Joris Minne as judges, Farm To Feast: Best Menu Wins is the first farm to fork cookery programme for BBC One Northern Ireland.

Beginning on Monday, September 27 at 7.35pm, the six-part series invites seven of Northern Ireland’s most talented amateur cooks to move into a stately home in Fermanagh, where they live together and compete against each other, using some of the most amazing ingredients on our

doorstep to make culinary masterpieces.

Alia will feature in the new BBC Northern Ireland series.

The seven cooks are: Alia (35), an estate agent and make-up artist who lives in Glengormley; Chin (23), a medical student who lives in Belfast; Hannah (27), an archaeologist who lives in Belfast; Jamie (28), an assistant restaurant manager from Comber; Kirby (33), a quantity surveyor from Waringstown; Paul (22), a civil servant from Belfast and Sansao (46), a retail assistant living and working in Newcastle, Co Down.

Detailing the series, a BBC Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Everything starts with the menus. All seven cooks are challenged to draw up an anonymous menu featuring two dishes showcasing two key ingredients revealed by the judges.

“The judges then blind select their favourite three. These three hopefuls battle it out for a place in the semi-finals.

“Only one can make it through. The eliminated cooks join the rest of the gang to try again in the next episode.

“After four episodes we have our four best cooks – and now the pressure really heats up. Everyone cooks in this episode but those menus are still important, because ultimately it’s the two cooks with the best menus and the best execution who’ll make it through to the grand final.

“In the final the two finalists are tasked with creating a feast fit for the Lord and Lady of the stately home they’ve been residing in. Joining them for the feast will be the food producers behind the key ingredients they’ll be using that night.

“It’s a glamorous black tie affair, but which of them will have done enough in the heat of the kitchen to be declared 2021 winner of Farm To Feast: Best Menu Wins?”

The series is a Stellify Media production for BBC Northern Ireland.

----

A message from the Editor: