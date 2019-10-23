Glengormley residents follow sustainable fashion trend and support charity

Happy Mama Styling and Events is pleased to announce a pre loved fashion and accessories sale next month.

The event, which will help raise funds for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, will take place at St Bernards Church on Saturday, November 2 from 1pm until 3pm.

Commenting ahead of the event, organiser Marie Louise McKendry said: “At a time when we are all becoming much more aware of the damage the fast fashion industry is causing to our planet, there is a big public interest in pre loved and sustainable fashion.

“By shopping for second hand clothing and selling on our own items we are prolonging the life of our clothing and saving them from landfill.

“We invite everyone to come along to our sale and pick up some bargains for your wardrobe. This event ticks all the boxes; fashionable, ethical, environmentally friendly and all for a great cause.

“As well as a range of clothes, accessories and footwear we will have refreshments and exciting raffle prizes from local businesses.

“Entry to the sale is £2. All of the proceeds will go to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice to help them carry out their much needed work. You can purchase a table for £20 or a space for a rail/table for £10. Rails are not included, you must provide your own.”

For more information, check out the Happy Mama NI Facebook page.