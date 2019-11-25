Glengormley sisters switch on lights at Titanic Christmas celebration

Two sisters from Glengormley have helped to start the festive celebrations at Titanic Belfast.

Caitlin (7) and Frankie-Rose (3) Canavan were chosen to switch on the Christmas lights and welcome Santa Claus at his Magical Christmas Experience.

They were the first to step through the Old Curiosity Shop to enter into the elves’ workshop, join Mrs Claus at her cosy kitchen, hear Christmas tales, enjoy festive games, look up their names on the naughty or nice list and meet Father Christmas himself.

They also enjoyed mingling with a host of well-known Northern Ireland faces from the entertainment industry at the event.

Judith Owens, Titanic Belfast’s chief executive, said: “Christmas is a truly magical time of year. At Titanic Belfast, our Magical Christmas Experience is all about embracing festive cheer and creating unique memories and we hope this experience will be something Caitlin and Frankie Rose will always remember.”

The Magical Christmas Experience will run until December 23. For more information, visit titanicbelfast.com