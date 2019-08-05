Glengormley veterinary surgery closed after fire

Staff at Glenburn Veterinary Surgeons (Glengormley) have praised the emergency services following a weekend blaze at the facility.

Two appliances from Glengormley Fire Station were tasked to the scene at around 2.30am on Saturday, August 3.

Detailing the incident, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to a fire at a veterinary premises on the Antrim Road, Glengormley in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“Rubbish was on fire at the rear of the property and it spread to the building. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire and entered the premises to search for any animals that may have been inside, but the building was clear.

“The fire was brought under control at 4.50am. The cause has been determined as accidental.”

Praising the response of the emergency services on social media, a spokesperson from the surgery said: “Although the majority of the surgery was untouched, it is unlikely we will be able to open the practice for a few days.

“Our two other surgeries in Crumlin and Lisburn will be open as normal on Monday with extended consulting hours in the Crumlin branch. Please ring 02894 452226 if you would like to make an appointment.

“Thanks to everyone who has offered to help and sent messages of support and a huge thank you to our electrician and builders who sacrificed their Saturday morning to come to our aid!

“Thankfully nobody was injured and we are very grateful to the fire service and police on the scene.”