Glengormley youth project to advance in planning

A Glengormley-based youth project can now advance in planning from the 2016/17 Voluntary Youth Capital Scheme.

Cumann Óige Croí Éanna will begin the process of the business case, design and planning stages.

The initiative, located on the Hightown Road, is one of ten youth capital schemes to advance in planning.

To date 20 schemes have been announced to advance in planning from the 2016/17 Voluntary Youth Capital Schemes.

Permanent Secretary, Derek Baker said: “Good quality youth work can significantly impact on the lives of young people and can make a real difference to their future. This capital scheme gives youth organisations across Northern Ireland the opportunity to improve the service they offer.

“With this in mind I have given approval to progress a further ten voluntary youth capital projects through the business case, design and planning stages. This is good news for young people and indeed the wider communities.”