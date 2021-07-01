Green-fingered Newtownabbey residents recognised

The annual horticultural showcase encourages towns and villages across Northern Ireland to look their best and is designed to create awareness of the environment and instil local pride through plant and floral displays.

As well as entering a number of towns and villages into the prestigious competition, the council is also nominating three outstanding volunteers for this year’s Community Champion award; Helen Boy (Tidy Randalstown), Richard Wallace (Ballynure Friendship Group) and Derek Kernohan (Whiteabbey Village Business Association).

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Cllr Billy Webb said: “Our borough is blessed with so many enthusiastic and hardworking volunteers who so often go the extra mile for their local communities.

Isobel and Richard Wallace (Ballynure) collected the best Small Village award. They are pictured with Cllr Jim Montgomery, Patrick Ellis (Translink) and Cllr Frances Burton (NILGA).

“Helen, Richard and Derek have truly embraced the ‘Ulster in Bloom’ ethos and their passion and dedication to creating and maintaining attractive plant and floral displays is worthy of this recognition.

“I wish them all every success in this year’s competition and hopefully one of them will be bringing the silverware back to the borough.”

The winner of the Community Champion award will be announced during the Translink Ulster in Bloom Winners’ Ceremony in September.

