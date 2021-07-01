Green-fingered Newtownabbey residents recognised
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is hoping to prove once again that the borough is ‘blooming marvellous’ as they enter this year’s Translink Ulster in Bloom competition.
The annual horticultural showcase encourages towns and villages across Northern Ireland to look their best and is designed to create awareness of the environment and instil local pride through plant and floral displays.
As well as entering a number of towns and villages into the prestigious competition, the council is also nominating three outstanding volunteers for this year’s Community Champion award; Helen Boy (Tidy Randalstown), Richard Wallace (Ballynure Friendship Group) and Derek Kernohan (Whiteabbey Village Business Association).
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Cllr Billy Webb said: “Our borough is blessed with so many enthusiastic and hardworking volunteers who so often go the extra mile for their local communities.
“Helen, Richard and Derek have truly embraced the ‘Ulster in Bloom’ ethos and their passion and dedication to creating and maintaining attractive plant and floral displays is worthy of this recognition.
“I wish them all every success in this year’s competition and hopefully one of them will be bringing the silverware back to the borough.”
The winner of the Community Champion award will be announced during the Translink Ulster in Bloom Winners’ Ceremony in September.
----
Click here to read Ballyclare road to be closed for sewer works
--
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.