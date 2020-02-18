Green light for £2.5m Doagh forecourt redevelopment

The Planning Committee of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has granted planning permission for the redevelopment of the existing Texaco filling station site in Doagh.

The proposal listed in the agenda for the meeting at Mossley Mill on February 17 stated: “Demolition of existing retail units, filling station and No.8 Station Road; and development of two replacement retail units and one hot food unit, bulk fuel, petrol canopy, ATM and bin store with associated car parking and site works.”

Welcoming last night’s decision, Committee Chairman, Ald Phillip Brett said; “This decision is great news that will provide a significant boost for the village of Doagh.

“The approved scheme represents a further investment of some £2.5 million in the borough by the Henderson Group, which is headquartered in Mallusk.

“The proposal will deliver a modern petrol forecourt, convenience retail and hot food facility to serve the village and the surrounding rural hinterland and includes provisions of a post office service, paypoint and ATM.

“The redevelopment of this brownfield site will also support construction jobs in the short term and on completion should provide some 35-40 full and part time jobs.”

Ald Brett acknowledged the positive engagement by the Henderson Group in working with the council through the planning process to bring forward a scheme that will deliver a range of benefits and help to regenerate the village.

Full details of the planning application are available to view at the Planning Portal www.planningni.gov.uk