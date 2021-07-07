Greenisland girls raise £2k for Children’s Hospice

Friends Eve, Poppy, Mia, Kyra and Carmel, who live in the Hartley Hall/Shorelands areas, wanted to have a party and make people happy after the tough year and a half the community has experienced.

There was face painting, tattoos, balloon modelling, a colouring in table, Max Coding, two bouncy castles, an ice cream van and Fetta Nera Pizza donated their time and their pizza for the event.

The event was supported by Ottoman Voucher, DKNI, Greenisland Golf Club, Crown Voucher, E&L Beauty, Spice Merchant, Harron Framing, Chippy Hut Whiteabbey, SoZo Whiteabbey, Cakeology and Max Coding.

Eve, Poppy, Mia, Kyra and Carmel conducted the fundraising event for the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice.

Residents in the area also purchased tickets for a raffle.

The girls wanted to support the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice because they wanted to help young people across the province.

The final total raised from the kindhearted effort on July 3 was £1,900.

