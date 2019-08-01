Greenisland youth display ‘pride in their community’ with new mural

A colourful new mural has been unveiled at Glassillan Grove in Greenisland.

It follows an initiative by Greenisland Youth Centre, which is part of the Education Authority (EA), and the EU Peace 1V funded St. Art Project, which is delivered by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Artist Siobhan McKinney teamed up with young people over a six-week period to create the striking work of art at the youth centre.

Praising the participants, Sharon Dalzell, leader in charge at Greenisland Youth Centre, said: “They designed a mural to showcase community involvement and taking pride in their community. The artist, Siobhan, was very motivated and help bring out the creative ideas from the young people.”

This was followed on by the “very successful” EA funded three-week summer scheme attended by 20-plus people.

The youth centre will reopen on the week commencing Monday, September 9, 2019, with 6.30pm - 9.15pm sessions for Year 8+ (Monday), Year 8 (Wednesday), Year 9+ (Thursday) and P7 (Friday).