Greenisland youths roll up their sleeves for charity car wash at Knockagh Rise

It is part of Greenisland Youth Church Week and involves participants from Greenisland Presbyterian, Baptist, Church of Ireland and Methodist churches.

The fundraiser, which will also include a horse trailer wash, is being held in the grounds of Knockagh Rise Nursing Home on the Upper Road in Greenisland.

All cars and trailers will be washed for a donation.

Councillor Bobby Hadden, pictured at a previous event at Knockagh Rise, will be helping at the fundraiser.

Michaela Chambers, activities co-ordinator at Knockagh Rise, said: “We are delighted to be helping facilitate this community fundraiser along with our local churches once again.

“We are really pleased that we have professional car valets from both McConnell’s of Carrickfergus and Wilton’s of Newtownabbey Funeral Directors, who will ensure that each and every car is cleaned to a very high standard using only the highest quality products which they have kindly donated.

“We also look forward to be joined by Councillor Bobby Hadden, who is in charge of traffic control and both Councillors Peter Johnston and Marc Collins who will be rolling their sleeves up and helping us throughout the afternoon.

“We start at 2.30pm to 6pm and we have some lovely homemade buns and of course tea and coffee to serve whilst you wait. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Knockagh Rise.”

