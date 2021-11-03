Halloween delivery for Newtownabbey family historians

The online talk was suitably ghoulish as Dr Bob Curran’s topic was ‘Black Cats and Dumb Suppers’ where he covered Halloween traditions and superstitions. It was an entertaining evening as Dr Curran answered questions such as what was the original date of Halloween; what a Dumb Supper was; and how would you know if witches are nearby.

The next meeting will be on Monday (November 8) at 7pm when Dr Irene O’Brien, Glasgow City archivist, will explain how Scottish poor law records can help people in Northern Ireland improve their family trees.

The online meeting is free and local residents will be very welcome. Check the branch website or Facebook page for booking details:

Newtownabbey Family History Society.

www.facebook.com/NewtownabbeyFHS

