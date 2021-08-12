Hazelwood students celebrate GCSEs after ‘extremely difficult’ year

A spokesperson for the Whitewell Road school said: “This amazing set of results is evidence of the hard work from the students, the ongoing support from the parents/guardians and the continued professionalism and dedication from our staff in what has been an extremely difficult year.

“Among top achieving subjects are English Literature, ICT, Construction, Drama, Health and Social Care, Princes Trust, Moving Image Arts, DA Science, Business, Sports Studies, Travel and Tourism, RE and Personal and Social Development.

“Amongst the top achieving students were Maddie Reith, Jodie Stewart, Danny McCloy and Tommy Calder, however the entire year group should be very happy with their achievements.”

Students with Principal Ms Thompson, VP Mrs Leslie and Head Of Year Mrs Moore.

Principal, Máire Thompson, congratulated the pupils on their hard work and well-deserved success, stating: “I share in the pride of so many parents and guardians as I congratulate our Year 12 pupils and their fantastic GCSE results during what has been an extremely difficult year for everyone.

“I would also like to commend the efforts of all of the school staff for giving our students so much support in very challenging circumstances.

“The breadth of opportunities now open to our pupils proves that hard work brings its own rewards and I wish them all the best.”

With this outstanding set of GCSE results Hazelwood Integrated College look forward to welcoming these pupils to Post 16 in order to build on this excellent foundation for A level studies.

