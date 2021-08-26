History brought to life on new Whiteabbey murals

A total of 15 pictures celebrating the history and traditions of the village have been erected at a lane in the Abbeyville Place area.

The initiative was coordinated by members of the Whiteabbey Residents’ Association.

Commenting on the effort, a spokesperson for the association said: “After meeting with Translink and Gravis Planning, we discussed our community project, our ideas and plans for the area.

Funding was secured for the project.

“Translink and Gravis Planning gave us £4,000 to cover the project and we are happy to reveal that this money provided us with 15 boards and paint to mark our local history in our area,

“We our passionate about our community and our local history. As you walk along the lane, we hope you enjoy the glimpses from the past, bringing back wonderful memories that keeping the history of our community alive for many years to come. We have old football teams, the old streets, Kelly coal boats and the Abbey.”

Last October the group got the ball rolling with the creation of a colourful mural on a wall on the same lane way.

Members of the association have helped to maintain the path over recent months, picking litter and weeding.

The new murals celebrate the history and traditions of the Whiteabbey area.

----

Click here to read Concerns voiced about speeding in Ballyrobert

--

A message from the Editor: