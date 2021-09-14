Husband of late Greenisland PS teacher makes appeal over 2022 charity calendars

Dermot, who has completed a number of fundraising challenges under 1000k4j (1000km for Jacqui), is supporting Cancer Research UK and RNLI with the venture.

Jacqui, who taught for 25 years at the Greenisland school, passed away in January 2015 following a battle with ovarian cancer.

The 2022 calendars feature images of the north coast from Binevenagh to Ballycastle, where she was originally from.

Dermot and Jacqui Breen

"My calendar for 2022 is in support of both the RNLI Lifeboats and Cancer Research UK, with all profits being split equally between the two charities," Dermot said.

"Unfortunately, orders have been very limited so far. Can I ask that anyone who is thinking about purchasing one or more calendars to please submit their orders as soon as possible so that I can include them in the upcoming print run.

"The calendars will be of the usual high quality and only cost £12 each (plus P&P) and I’m taking orders now. Simply email your full postal address and number of calendars required to [email protected]"

