Investment for Ballyclare relief road welcomed

South Antrim MP Paul Girvan met with Lotus Group and Lotus Homes to discuss their significant investments in the constituency.

Lotus Group, owners of The Junction Shopping Complex in Antrim, are also investing in the Ballyclare Relief Road.

Lotus discussed their ambitious plans for The Junction and the surrounding area, bringing new retail and entertainment outlets to Antrim.

This investment is in addition to the £2m investment by Lotus Group in road infrastructure around The Junction area.

Lotus Homes are also developing the first phase of the Ballyclare relief road, running from Templepatrick Road to Doagh Road.

This will include a large parkland as well as bringing 250 new high-end homes to Ballyclare.

Commenting on the investments, The DUP representative said: “I was very happy to meet with Ciaran Murdock and Martin Tumilty from Lotus Group about their ambitious and very welcome investment in our community in South Antrim.

“There has been a lot of bad will from some quarters about the Ballyclare relief road, talking the project down for years.

“The investment from Lotus Homes kicks this bad will into touch and allows Ballyclare to move forward with the optimism that these plans deserve.

“I am delighted that Lotus Homes has committed to the £3.6m investment to build the first phase of the relief road for Ballyclare.

“Lotus Homes will be starting in April and expect to take a year to build the infrastructure. Planning restrictions mean that none of the houses can be sold until the road is complete. This is the way it should be and Lotus Homes have said they will be sticking to this ruling, especially as it is the law.”