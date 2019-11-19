Jordanstown students raise polio awareness

Pupils at Jordanstown School recently played a vital role in helping Rotary Club Newtownabbey and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council raise awareness of the need to eradicate polio.

The students gathered to mark World Polio Day by planting bulbs supplied by the local Rotary club and local authority and were joined by representatives from the organisation and the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald John Smyth.

Ald Smyth said: “We are delighted to support this very worthwhile initiative that will benefit our local community while also highlighting the global efforts to eradicate polio. Rotary does amazing charity and outreach work across our borough, working with people of all ages and abilities to help make a better future for us all.”

The bulbs being planted at Jordanstown School will add a welcome dash of colour to the busy area and helped engage students as they gained some new gardening skills.

Iain Patterson, President of Rotary Club Newtownabbey added: “Rotary works at local, national and global levels to create opportunities for individuals and communities to learn, share and grow.

“We are involved in our biggest philanthropic programme in our history, namely the fight to eradicate polio and I am pleased to say that this is increasingly looking like a fight that we will win in the near future.

“Closer to home, we are working in communities on our Youth Leadership Development and other related programmes which help young people develop into proactive adults who see the benefit in helping others.”