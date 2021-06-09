Kindhearted Ballyclare veterinary student donates hair to help children with cancer

Emma Hoy (19) undertook the kind effort on June 3 in aid of the Little Princess Trust.

The charity provides free real hair wigs to children and young people, up to 24 years, who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

Emma is currently studying Veterinary Medicine at Glasgow School of Veterinary Medicine and has just completed her first year.

Emma donated almost 17 inches of hair to the Little Princess Trust.

Emma will have lots of practical work experience to do this summer, so she decided this was the year to donate her long hair so it would not get in the way of all the hazards of farm, kennel and equestrian animals she would be working with.

She has been thinking for a while of doing this to help children who lose their hair during their cancer treatment.

Before the cut Emma’s hair measured 33 inches long. Amazingly, she was able to donate nearly 17 inches and still have a good length remaining.

Emma wishes to thank Lesley at Spirelle Hair in Ballyclare for doing an amazing job and everyone who has sponsored her.

At the time of publication Emma has raised over £400 for the Little Princess Trust. If you would like to make a donation in aid of the worthy cause, click here

