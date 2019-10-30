Larne club hosts Rotary Ireland District Conference

Over 200 Rotarians, family and friends recently gathered for their annual Rotary Ireland District Conference which took place at Hilton Belfast Templepatrick.

The two-day event was hosted by the Rotary Club of Larne, home club of District Governor William Cross.

L-R Rotarian Alistair and Mary Carmichael, Karen and Past President Robert Logan, Joy and Past President Jim Scott, Rotarian John Blair and Thelma and Past President Herbie Francis

Delegates were joined by Rotary International representatives from Belgium, Wales, Scotland and England and everyone received a warm welcome from the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman John Smyth and his Mid and East Antrim counterpart, Councillor Maureen Morrow.

Inspirational speakers shared their experiences overcoming challenging difficulties with an unyielding resolve and determination to succeed as well as encouraging listeners to support life-changing projects across the world.

Contributors provided thought provoking presentations that informed and sometimes amused everyone in the room. Local talent and attractions were showcased through musical performances by young people and a fascinating ‘Castles and Gardens Food Tour’ from Carrickfergus, via Ballygally, to Glenarm.

Larne Club President Hazel Bell said: “We were thrilled that those attending our conference had a memorable experience, which was recognition of the hard work of our club members in organising such a successful event.”

Past President Annmarie Cassagrande, President Elect Carole Spence and President Hazel Bell

District Governor William Cross welcomes the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Maureen Morrow.

District Governor William Cross with the Mayor of Antrim & Newtownabbey, Alderman John Smyth.