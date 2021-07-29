Last call for Newtownabbey residents to apply for Rural Business Development Grant

Applications are currently being accepted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council on behalf of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) through the Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation Programme (TRPSI).

The grant of up to £4,999, at a 50 per cent grant rate is applicable to capital items such as equipment, machinery, computers and an e-commerce website. To be eligible to apply, the business must have less than 10 full-time equivalent employees and not have benefitted from the grant previously.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb commented: “There isn’t long left before the application process closes, so I would encourage the small rural businesses of the borough to apply now.

Mossley Mill.

“With just under £5k available to these businesses, this can be a great helping hand to those that are recovering from the impacts of the pandemic, as well as the opportunity to grow and develop their business. On behalf of the council, I would like to thank DAERA for the £62k funding made available for these grants as well as absorbing the staff costs.”

For more information, including eligibility criteria, or to apply, visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/ruralbusinessgrants or text Business Rural to 80039.

