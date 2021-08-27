Last Saturday: where you can see the parades in Co Antrim

Traditionally, the day involves more than 17,000 members of the Institution on parade with accompanying bands at six locations across Northern Ireland.

However, with Covid-19 still in circulation, the Institution’s flagship day has been organised on a more localised basis, with a greater number of smaller processions.

This is the second year in a row that plans for larger demonstrations have been put on hold due to coronavirus.

The Royal Black Institution will hold 28 ‘Local Last Saturday’ parades across Northern Ireland this year on August 28.

Instead, around 350 preceptories, most accompanied by bands, will take part in 28 separate, smaller, local parades, organised at District level.

Each of the ‘Local Last Saturday’ parades will involve a short religious service – and will also be an opportunity for participants and supporters to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Northern Ireland.

The Royal Black Institution has urged everyone attending a parade to comply with Covid-19 health regulations and guidance, and must follow the directions given by police and event marshals at all times.

In Co Antrim, there will be the following parades (information from the Royal Black Institution and the Parades Commission):

Lisburn Royal Black District Chapter No 1 -

Procession leaves Wallace Park at 12 noon to parade the city. There will be a Service of Worship and Act of Remembrance at the Cenotaph, following which the parade returns to Wallace Park. Ten bands are due to take part.

The parade will take the following route: Wallace Park, Belfast Road / Seymour Street, Castle Street - lay Wreath as Cenotaph, Market Square, Smithfield Street, Hillsborough Road, Warren Park, Warren Gardens, Longstone Road, Chapel Hill, Bow Street, Market Square North, Railway Street, Magheraleave Road, Wallace Park.

Ballymena RBDC No 2 -

Service of Worship at Ballee Playing Fields at 11.45am, then parade through Ballymena town at 12.30pm. An expected 21 bands are due to take part.

The parade will take the following route: Ballee Road West, Antrim Road, Queen Street, Salisbury Square, Harryville Bridge, Waveney Road, Galgorm Road, The Pentagon, Lower Mill Street, Wellinton Street, Ballymoney Street, William Street, Broughshane Street, Broadway, Church Street, Bridge Street, Harryville Bridge, Salisbury Square, Henry Street, Larne Street, Larne Road, Wakehurst Road, Antrim Road, Ballee Road.

Antrim RBDC No 3 -

Following a feeder parade from Muckamore, there will be a Service of Worship and wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph in Antrim at 11.30am. A parade of Antrim town centre by the entire District follows at 12.30pm. Ten bands are expected to take part.

The parade will follow the route: Fountain Link, Fountain Hill, Fountain Street, Church Street, High Street, Bridge Street, Dublin Road, Chapel Corner, Dublin Road, Castle Way, Fountain Street, Fountain Hill, Fountain Link.

Larne RBDC No 4 -

Act of Remembrance at Cenotaph with short Service of Worship at 12 noon, followed immediately by parade through Larne town. An expected 12 bands are due to take part.

The parade will take the following route: Glynn Road, High Street, Point Street, Victoria Road, Old Glenarm Road, Herbert Avenue, Newington Avenue, Glenarm Road, Main Street, Cross Street and Narrow Gauge Road.

Ballymoney RBDC No 5 -

Service of Worship at 11.30am at War Memorial in Ballymoney followed by parade at 12.30pm around the town and back to the Orange Hall.

The parade will leave High Street then on to Townhead Street and Model School Road.

Ballyclare RBDC No 6 -

Service of Worship at 12 noon, followed by parade around Ballyclare at 12.30pm, including an Act of Remembrance at War Memorial. Eight bands are due to take part.

The parade will take the following route: Sixmile Leisure Centre, Ballynure Road stopping at War Memorial Park, Ballynure Road, Main Street,back of The Square, top of The Square under the arch, North End, Asda roundabout, Rashee Road, Erskine Park, Ballyeaston Road, Asda roundabout, North End, top of The Square under the arch, Doagh Road, Ollardale, Hawthorn Way, Avondale Drive, Main Street, Ballynure Road, Sixmile Leisure Centre.