Latest technology to be introduced at Ballyearl driving range

The new Top Tracer technology will enable users of all ages and abilities to access a wide range of data on their swing and ball flight as well as providing an opportunity to play virtual golf on some of the world’s most iconic courses.

Using cameras mounted around the driving bay, shots will be tracked and displayed on a screen and will include data such as distance, speed, launch angle and shape. This data can then be sent directly to player’s mobile device, allowing them to review and save while providing a detailed insight into how to make improvements.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said: “We are delighted to bring this exciting digital experience to our users at this popular facility.

Ballyearl Golf and Leisure Centre.

“As a council we are continually striving to improve the services we offer, and the fact that we are one of only two locations in Northern Ireland to provide this world class experience demonstrates our commitment to providing top class facilities for our residents and visitors to the borough.”

The new Top Tracer technology will be available from Saturday, September 11 with prices starting at £5.70 for a bucket of 70 balls and no advanced booking required.

To meet expected demand, the opening hours at Ballyearl will also be extended to 9am -9pm on Saturdays and 9am – 7pm on Sundays.

For more information, visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/leisure

----

Click here to read Prestigious accolade presented to Rathfern community volunteers

--

A message from the Editor: