LDN Wrestling present Wresolution in Antrim

Some of the UK’s top wrestlers will be grappling and slamming their way to The Old Courthouse, Antrim on Friday, November 15 as part of the LDN Wrestling 2019 Nationwide Tour.

LDN has promoted shows from South Shields to Cornwall, as well as holding events in Scotland, Wales, Greece, Italy, Austria and Romania. Now for the first time LDN Wrestling is coming to Northern Ireland.

Brand new to town, the bone-crunching superstars of LDN Wrestling, will bring a host of top American wrestling stars to the ring to face the very best of home-grown talent and fans’ favourites, in a two-hour rip-roaring show for all the family to enjoy.

Featuring some of the UK’s top grapplers, including LDN British Champion Alan Lee Travis and Rex Dangerous, a night of high-impact action is guaranteed.

Celebrating their 17th anniversary this year, the LDN promotion has become synonymous with top quality live events, perfectly blending the glitz and glamour of American sports entertainment with traditional British wrestling to create a modern approach.

Wrestling is always a great night out for people of all ages - from children to grandparents and LDN shows have something for everyone.

Alan Lee Travis, International British Heavyweight Champion and one of the hottest British wrestling prospects in years said: “It’s always an honour to defend the LDN title in front of our great fans, I’m looking forward to getting to Antrim early and giving them a match to remember, particularly with my family at ringside.”

Niwa, the self-professed sadistic, New Zel, is considerably less humble.

The masked maniac said: “I’ve wrestled all around the world and came to LDN because I’ve heard this is where the real competition is. Forget about beating me; there’s nobody who can even last five minutes in the ring with me and it’s going to be no different in Antrim. If my opponent has any brains, they won’t even turn up.”

Tickets for this gripping family event start from £10 and are available from Box Office on 028 9442 8331 or online from theoldcourthousetheatre.com