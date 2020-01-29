Leopard print dressing gown gives Newtownabbey PSNI officers a chuckle

Police have moved to clarify that a leopard did not escape from Belfast Zoo after pictures of a leopard print object lying on a road were shared on social media.

Posting on Facebook this afternoon, a PSNI Newtownabbey spokesperson said: "Reports circulating on social media of a leopard escaping from Belfast Zoo are untrue, but it did give us a bit of a chuckle when we saw this post. Doing the school run in a hurry. Let’s keep the speeds down."

The Times understands the original photographs were taken in England.