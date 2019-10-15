Listening ears hear about former councillor’s career

Listening Ear recently hosted its inaugural ‘An evening with’ session in Rathcoole.

Former Belfast City Council Progressive Unionist Party representative, Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston, was the first guest at the Dunanney Centre.

Commenting on the talk, a spokesperson for the Newtownabbey community support service explained: “The conversation focused on Julie-Anne’s life and how she has got to this point.

“The no holds barred interview saw Julie-Anne provide honest and open responses to every question.

“The subject matters were of interest and benefit to Listening Ear and members of the community in attendance.”

The spokesperson added: “Julie-Anne described the evening as a ‘therapeutic and cathartic experience for me’ and hoped that it was beneficial to those in the room.

“The ‘evening with’ sessions provide an opportunity to hear the life stories of people and what it has been like to walk in their shoes.”

Listening Ear was established to support and assist the local community with mental health support, suicide prevention, drug and alcohol awareness and debt and welfare advice.

Listening Ear was launched on Wednesday, July 3. It has no paid personnel; it is a group run by solely by a team of volunteers.

All profits raised from courses delivered will be used to increase the skills, capacity and range of services offered.

For more information on service, check out the Listening Ear Facebook page.