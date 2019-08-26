Local athletes to be recognised

Nominations for the 2019 Antrim and Newtownabbey Sports Awards are now open.

Taking place on Thursday, November 14 at Theatre at The Mill, this prestigious sporting event will celebrate success, commitment and dedication from some of the athletes and sports representatives within the borough.

A council spokesperson said: “So, if you know an individual or a team that has excelled in their sport, make sure you nominate them and have their achievements recognised.”

This year’s categories are: Service to Sport, Club of the Year, Coach of the Year, Adult Sportsperson of the Year, Jonathan Rea Award for Junior Sportsperson of the Year, Junior Team of the Year, Senior Team of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability, Janet Parkinson Award and Roll of Honour.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald John Smyth commented: “I am delighted to announce that nominations are now open for the 2019 Antrim and Newtownabbey Sports Awards.

“Our borough is home to a vast number of successful sporting superstars and it is important that they are recognised for their outstanding efforts and invaluable commitment.

“If you know an individual or a team in our borough who has excelled in their sport, then make sure you nominate them before the deadline.”

Nominations close on September 30. For more information on eligibility and criteria or to make a nomination, visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/sportsawards