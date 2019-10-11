Local communities benefit thanks to DAERA funding

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is delighted to have secured funding for three projects through DAERA.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has announced the commitment of £650,000 for projects across Northern Ireland to make it easier for people to connect with the natural environment.

The projects will be delivered by not-for-profit organisations and councils working in partnership with local communities and landowners.

At Threemilewater Park a 1.5km all-ability trail loop will be created through a woodland linking the east and west sides of Threemilewater Park thanks to funding of £50,000.

Following a land acquisition in New Mossley, 1km of pathways will be constructed in the estateafter a financial boost of £50,000.

Meanwhile, £15,000 has been provided for works to widen the bridge spanning the Crumlin River to provide all ability access from the town centre to the trails in Crumlin Glen, along with interpretation.

The investments at Threemilewater Park, Crumlin Glen and Woodland Walk at New Mossley will make it easier for people to connect with the natural environment.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald John Smyth said: “The investment by both DAERA and council will mean a very welcome boost for some of our beautiful parks and also the creation of a new woodland walk at New Mossley.

“This improved access will encourage even more people to make use of the wonderful outdoor spaces in the borough.”