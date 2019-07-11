Lodges to descend on Larne for Twelfth

Brethren and bands from across Newtownabbey will be converging on Larne tomorrow for the annual East Antrim Combine Twelfth demonstration.

Members of 21 lodges from Carnmoney, Cloughfern and Sixmilewater Districts will join with district lodges from Larne, Antrim, Staffordstown, Killead, Carrick and Randalstown in the coastal town.

Worshipful District Master of Carnmoney District, Albert Steele, is hoping everyone will have an enjoyable day.

Mr Steele, who has been District Master for 12 years, said: “There will be five lodges, accompanied by three bands, taking part in this year’s parade. I’ll be in the lodge car this year after I broke my leg in a freak accident earlier this year. Hopefully the weather will be good for everyone.”

Cloughfern District Master, Neil Glass has extended a warm welcome to visiting brethren. He said: “The district is delighted to be accompanied by the following bands, New Mains from Scotland, Carrick Defenders and Cloughfern Old Boys on their first Twelfth.”

Sixmilewater District Master, William Strange said: “We had last year’s parade in Ballyclare and it was a peaceful and enjoyable demonstration. I wish Larne all the best ahead of this year’s parade. We’ll have three bands, two sets of lambegs and a piper to accompany our nine lodges. My own lodge, Tildarg 632, is looking forward to being joined again this year by members of Rayleigh Essex Martyrs.”

The parade commences at 11am from Church Road, Larne through the town centre to ‘the field’ at Sandy Bay for a religious service at 2pm where the guest speaker will be Rev William Anderson, deputy grand chaplain and district chaplain Loughgall. The return parade will depart the field at 3.30pm.