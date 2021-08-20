Loneliness support services ‘just a click away’ for Newtownabbey residents

The directory has been created by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council in conjunction with the Antrim and Newtownabbey Loneliness Network which was established in 2019 to raise awareness and address loneliness within the borough.

The online directory contains useful information to help residents find local groups, organisations and services that might be of benefit to them.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said: “There is so much support and resources out there and very often people are afraid to ask for help so it’s great that this hub of information is easily accessible to our residents.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb launched the new online Directory of Services.

“With almost 200 services listed, residents are able to search for organisations specific to their interests or needs so I would encourage anyone who needs support or is looking for a new recreational activity to take a look.”

Valerie Adams, Chair of the Antrim and Newtownabbey Loneliness Network added: “I am delighted that we now have this centralised and accessible body of services which challenge and address the issues of loneliness and isolation.

“This directory, which will continue to grow, will be an integral tool in sharing information and practice on preventing loneliness to individuals, groups and organisations across the borough.”

To view the directory, or if your organisation or service is based within the borough and you would like to be listed within the directory, visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/servicedirectory

----

Click here to read Missing Co Antrim teens found ‘safe and well’

--

A message from the Editor: