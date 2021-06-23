Martina Otero found ‘safe and well’

An appeal had been launched after Martina had not been seen since leaving her Holywood home at around 9.15pm on June 22.

Officers said she was known to frequent areas in north Belfast and Newtownabbey

Providing an update this afternoon, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Missing person Martina Otero has been found safe and well.”

PSNI

