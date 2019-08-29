Methodist President to attend Glengormley church

The President of the Methodist Church in Ireland, Rev Sam McGuffin, is set to return to Glengormley Methodist this week.

Rev McGuffin, who is minister at Glengormley Methodist, was installed as church President on June 12.

A spokesperson for the Glencairn Drive church said: “We are looking forward to our minister Rev Sam McGuffin joining us on Sunday, September 1 at our 10.45am service in his current role as President of the Methodist Church in Ireland. Please plan to attend if you can.”

The Times understands Rev McGuffin will also attend a service at the church during next year’s Easter celebrations.