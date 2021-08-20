Missing Co Antrim teens found ‘safe and well’
Police have thanked the public for their assistance in helping to locate two missing teenagers from Whitehead.
Police had launched an appeal earlier today (Friday) to trace Tommy Scorer (14) and Karlon (Karl) McMullan (14) after they had been reported missing.
Officers believed that they could have been in Crrickfergus, Belfast or Newtownabbey.
Providing an update this afternoon, a PSNI spokesperson said: “In reference to our post earlier, the two missing persons have been located safe and well. Thank you for your assistance.”
--
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.