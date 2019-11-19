Missing Newtownabbey man found in Spanish hospital

Family members are set to fly to Benidorm today to be reunited with Rathcoole man, Jim Moore.

Mr Moore, who had been holidaying in Benidorm, is recovering in hospital. It is understood he sustained a head injury after a fall last week.

Jim Moore.

The Newtownabbey man was reported missing after not being seen since around 4pm on Friday, November 15.

The Times understands the Rathcoole man had been staying with a party from Monkstown and Rathcoole. Some of the group remained in Benidorm and liaised with Spanish Police and the British Consulate in a bid to locate Mr Moore.

A number of appeals were shared by family members and friends on social media in an effort to trace Jim.

Confirming Mr Moore had been found on November 18, a family friend said on Facebook: “Jim has been found. He’s in a hospital in Benidorm with a serious head injury. We do not know the extent of the injury, but at lest he is safe.”

Providing an update on November 19, the friend of the Moore family added: “The team in Benidorm visited Jim in hospital last night. He recognised the guys and was doing well.

“The family are heading out today and the team will return this evening. It has been an emotional time and roller coaster for the family and friends, but he is safe and on the mend.”

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed local officers had been liaising with the Moore family.