Mobile vaccination team in Newtownabbey this weekend

The mobile vaccination team will be opposite Primark, River Island and DV8 on Friday, July 9 (10a–7.30pm), Saturday, July 10 (10am–4.30pm) and Sunday, July 11 (1pm–4pm).

The teams will be administering the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine to any Northern Ireland residents over the age of 18 who have not yet been vaccinated.

With the rise in the Delta variant, healthcare professionals are keen to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

There is no need to book in advance, but people should bring photographic ID and they will need to return to the area in six weeks to receive their second dose.

Further visits are being planned across the Trust. Locations and dates will be provided as soon as they are confirmed.

Alternatively, anyone still to be vaccinated can ‘walk-in’ to the Mass Vaccination Centre in Ballymena from 9am–5pm or book ahead at covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated----

