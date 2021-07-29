Monkstown Boxing Club receives £2,500 funding boost
Monkstown Boxing Club will benefit from £2,500 funding to develop their Boys: UTD 2.0 Programme following an award from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Councils Good Relations Grant Aid programme.
The club, based in the Cashel Drive area of the estate, will use the funding to further develop their already successful Boys Utd programme.
This second stage will address issues such as sectarianism, drug and alcohol abuse, racism and cultural diversity.
The money will help to divert young people away from ‘at risk’ situations, interface areas, and help to instil a sense of belonging and being part of their wider community.
The objective of Good Relations Grant Aid Programme is to improve day to day relationships by encouraging everyone to treat others fairly and encouraging a society in which different cultures and traditions are understood, respected and accepted.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said: “I am pleased that Monkstown Boxing Club have been successful in securing funding through the Good Relations Grant Aid Programme.
“Their programme will inspire those young people so they have an opportunity to progress into new avenues of education, community development, youth work, sports coaching, or leadership.”
For more information on Good Relations, visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/goodrelations
