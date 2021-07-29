Monkstown Special Stars to enjoy Stena Line event

The aim of the Community Development Grant Aid is to provide financial support for projects which have Community Development as a primary objective that improve the lives of local people.

Projects must also develop a strong, healthy and vibrant community whilst encouraging maximum participation in community life by all residents.

The Monkstown Special Starts group meets every Saturday morning and consists of children who have a disability including Asperger’s, ADHD and Down syndrome.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said: “I am delighted that Monkstown Community Association were successful in securing funding through the Community Development Grant and I am sure the children will benefit by having a special day out on board Stena Line.”

For further information on the Community Development Grant, check out https://antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/grants

