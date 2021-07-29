Monkstown Special Stars to enjoy Stena Line event
Monkstown Community Association is taking young people from the Monkstown Special Stars group on a Stena Line Superstars event thanks to a £500 Community Development Grant from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.
The aim of the Community Development Grant Aid is to provide financial support for projects which have Community Development as a primary objective that improve the lives of local people.
Projects must also develop a strong, healthy and vibrant community whilst encouraging maximum participation in community life by all residents.
The Monkstown Special Starts group meets every Saturday morning and consists of children who have a disability including Asperger’s, ADHD and Down syndrome.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said: “I am delighted that Monkstown Community Association were successful in securing funding through the Community Development Grant and I am sure the children will benefit by having a special day out on board Stena Line.”
For further information on the Community Development Grant, check out https://antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/grants
