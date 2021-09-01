Motocross training course to be launched in Newtownabbey
Antrim and Newtownabbey Council will be trialing a new motorcycle awareness project in a bid to educate and train riders and tackle anti-social behaviour linked to the use of off-road motorcycles across the borough.
In partnership with the Department for Justice, who are providing 25 per cent of the £19K funding, PSNI, and NI Housing Executive, who have also been approached for funding, this new youth education programme aims to create positive change in the attitudes and behaviours of the participating students.
Led by fully qualified and experienced coaches from Cornerstone Off Road Motorcycle Academy, the six-week programme, which will take place on vacant land owned by Invest NI at Global Point, will highlight the dangers associated with off-road motorcycling as well as teaching the fundamental skills needed to ride safely.
Earlier this year the Times reported that police in Newtownabbey were appealing for the community’s support following a spike in the illegal use of quad bikes and scramblers.
