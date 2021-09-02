Motorists advised to plan alternative routes ahead of Carrickfergus band parade

Around 3,000 participants are expected for the event to mark the 25th anniversary of the Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band.

Featuring an estimated 30 bands, the parade will proceed from beside Carrickfergus Castle and make its way along the following route:

Quay Lane, Castle Street, High Street, Antrim Street, North Street, West Street, Irish Quarter South, Davy Street, Irish Quarter West, Albert Road St Brides Street and North Road, finishing at the Carrickfergus Glasgow Rangers Supporters Club.

The Ulster Grenadiers taking part in the Royal Black Institution's Last Saturday parade in Belfast. Picture: Philip Magowan / Press Eye

In a statement, PSNI Mid and East Antrim advised: “There will be a parade tomorrow evening in the Carrickfergus area. It will be starting at 7.30pm at the castle and making its way around the town before finishing up on the North Road.

“There will be disruption to traffic and motorists are advised to plan alternative routes if possible. The parade is due to finish at 10.30pm.”

