Mournes challenge to help people with mental health issues

Ballyclare-based, Waites Gym, recently organised and completed a charity effort to support people with mental health issues in Northern Ireland.

Waites Gym created a ‘2 Peak Challenge’, and invited members of its gym and the public to climb Slieve Donard and Slieve Bearnagh to raise money for Action Mental Health NI.

The challenge took place on Saturday, August 31, with 57 participants completing the challenge. In total the group raised an impressive £4,764 for the charity.

William Waite of Waites Gym said: “There is currently a mental health crisis in Northern Ireland and together, we wanted to do something to help. We have many people that step through our doors that are struggling with their mental health.

“Many people use our gym to try and help combat their mental ill health. We wanted to motivate others to join us to try and help better understand mental health, the signs and symptoms and different ways you can support someone you know who may be struggling.

“Just like we look after our physical health, it’s important we do the same with our mental health.”