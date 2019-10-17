National Lottery funding boost for Newtownabbey

Young people in Rathcoole are set to benefit thanks to significant funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.

Newtownabbey Arts and Cultural Network (NACN) has been awarded a £499,987 grant from the largest community funder in the UK.

The five-year Empowering Creative Young People project is using the grant to develop digital technology, leadership and entrepreneurial skills for young people aged 15-25 from Rathcoole.

After receiving training, the young people will engage their peers in activities to address the issues facing young people in their area.

The young people will mentor other young people and lead activities to create a positive environment and inspire others to get involved.

Dee Crooks, project Manager for NACN said: “We are really thankful to the people that play the National Lottery as this funding will help to deliver much needed accredited programmes and a platform for young people in the area.”

Kate Beggs, The National Lottery Community Fund Northern Ireland Director, added: “It’s great to see National Lottery money being used by people who are taking the lead in developing great ideas to help their communities thrive.

“This year we’re celebrating the 25th birthday of the National Lottery and I want to thank all the National Lottery players who have helped make work like this possible.”