New book shows impact of WW1 across Newtownabbey

‘The fallen of Antrim and Newtownabbey- 1914-1918’ was penned by the veteran unionist politician over a 10-year period and released on November 11.

The publication tells the stories of 720 personnel from the borough who served in World War One, detailing their experiences on the battlefield, as well as how they passed away and where their final resting place is.

Speaking to the Times, Ald Agnew said: “All 720 people have been individually researched and it took quite a lot of work to do that.

“ I received help to get everything researched and I wish to thank everyone who supported me with this project, including my nephew and Wesley Wright of the Cookstown Somme Group, whose resources were a great help.

“There are some fascinating stories about the men from the area and letters from the trenches I’ve been able to use for my book have helped to add more detail and colour. There are also some very sad stories included in the book.

“The book details men who served in the Army as well as the Navy and covers the whole borough from Crumlin and Randalstown through to Ballyclare and Newtownabbey. I have also included the stories of the local men who served in the 10th Irish Division- brave men who fought and lost their lives. There were many Orangemen and Boys’ Brigade members from the borough involved in the war, as well as men with addresses from outside of Northern Ireland and the book shows just how much of an impact the conflict had on the community.”

The book (£15) is available at Mossley Mill, Antrim Castle Gardens Shop and the Old Courtyard.

