New Hope365 Hub opened in Ballyclare

The Co Antrim organisation, which works to rescue street kids and other vulnerable children in Ethiopia, say that just one bag of donations can provide 210 meals to children in Ethiopia.

Following a challenging and uncertain period for charities, the HopeHub opened its doors on June 21, with plans in place to offer ‘more than just a shop’ to the community.

Audrey Todd, Hope365’s first shop volunteer, who joined the team shortly after the first charity shop opened in Ballyclare five years ago, cut the ribbon on opening day as her 80th birthday coincided with the opening of the new premises.

Chief Executive, Michael Holmes said: “We’re overwhelmed by the support we have received from those in Ballyclare and the wider Newtownabbey area in the past five years, so moving to a larger location that allows us more space to invite the community in is an incredibly exciting step for us.

“You’ll have to just keep your eyes peeled for what’s to come, but we hope with restrictions easing these premises will live up to their name, providing a friendly hub for the local community.”

Relocating from smaller premises in Ballyclare, Hope365 is proud to expand its store with the inclusion of a contactless donation drop-off.

After trialing this feature over the last few months, Hope365 is now offering this service in a larger capacity at the back of the new location on Main Street Ballyclare, which previously housed Poundland.

Head of Retail, Stuart Martin explained: “Our contactless donation drop-off started as a way to ensure our customers and staff felt protected from the risk of Covid-19 when managing donations.

“We have bins installed labeled for clothes drop off and have also installed shelving that allows people to drop off bric-a-brac and those more delicate items that can’t be dropped into the larger donation bins.

“The feedback has been brilliant with the whole process costing our donors just a few seconds of their time as they can drive in and drop them off quickly. We’ve have seen an increase in donations due to the ease of access, which allows us to provide more help to the vulnerable children we support in Shashemene, Ethiopia.”

Hope365 wanted to share that for every bag of clothing available for resale, they can provide a fantastic 210 meals for children in Shashemene.

Stuart added: “Even if you have clothes that aren’t available for re-sale, with a few rips or stains, if you label it as rags, we can use that to provide 24 children with a hot, nutritious meal.”

The HopeHub has a wide selection of quality items, including furniture, clothing, children’s toys, bric-a-brac and more. The contactless donation drop-off can be accessed via Harrier Way car park at the bright green gates and is open the same hours as the shop: Monday – Saturday 10am – 5pm.

Hope365 are excited to welcome new customers at HopeHub and are calling on those who have donations to bring them along to the contactless donation drop-off now. The HopeHub has lots of volunteering opportunities available for the community. To get involved, contact the charity on Facebook.

Visit hope365.co.uk to hear more about the charity and follow along for shop updates on Facebook by searching for Hope365.

